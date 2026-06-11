Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Anderson .Paak Addresses Mariah Carey Dating Rumors with Shannon Sharpe

Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak were recently seen enjoying a night out at Nobu in Malibu, California, sparking dating rumors. The pair first sparked speculation in December 2024 and were seen holding hands on multiple occasions. While Carey hinted at a possible romance on a podcast, .Paak has since clarified that they are just close friends. .Paak filed for divorce from his wife in January 2024, while Carey was last linked to choreographer Bryan Tanaka until the end of 2023. Source: https://www.music-news.com/news/UK/189375/Mariah-Carey-and-Anderson-Paak-fuel-dating-rumours