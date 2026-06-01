Taraji P. Henson Encourages Women to Stop Waiting for Permission and Use Their Voice

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Taraji P. Henson empowerment message is resonating with women everywhere after the award-winning actress shared an inspiring reminder about confidence, advocacy, and speaking up for yourself.

During a recent appearance on The Sherri Shepherd Show, Henson opened up about the courage it takes to advocate for others in Hollywood and why women should stop waiting for permission to use their voice.

You Do Not Need Permission

When host Sherri Shepherd asked where her strength comes from, Henson credited both her faith and her commitment to serving others.

She challenged a belief many women carry: the idea that they need approval before speaking up.

“Especially for the women, we always feel like we can’t or we have to have permission,” Henson said. Her message was clear. You already have a voice. Use it.

The Taraji P. Henson empowerment message encourages women to trust their instincts, share their perspectives, and stop shrinking themselves to fit someone else’s expectations.

Humans Need Humans

Henson also highlighted a philosophy she has championed for years: “Humans Need Humans.”

The actress believes people are called to support, uplift, and protect one another. Rather than viewing success as a solo journey, she sees it as an opportunity to create space for others to thrive.

Vulnerability Creates Opportunity

Another key takeaway from the conversation was Henson’s view on vulnerability.

She explained that she is willing to share her experiences publicly because it helps create a smoother path for younger women entering the industry. By speaking honestly about challenges, setbacks, and victories, she hopes to inspire others to do the same.

Why Speaking Up Matters

According to Henson, silence can become a barrier. When people do not express their needs, concerns, or ideas, others cannot fully understand their perspective.

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The Taraji P. Henson empowerment message serves as a powerful reminder that confidence is not about being fearless. It is about using your voice, standing in your truth, and recognizing that your experiences have value.

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