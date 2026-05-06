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Carson Wins Democratic Nomination in Indiana’s 7th District

Carson Wins Democratic Nomination in Indiana’s 7th District

Carson has represented Indiana’s 7th District, which includes Indianapolis, since 2008.

Published on May 6, 2026

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Congressman Andre Carson during a Dining and Discussion event at the Diyanet Center of America Fellowship Hall in Washington, USA on March 2, 2016. Representatives Ellison and Carson are the first Muslim Congressmen elected to office in the United States. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Source: (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Rep. André Carson wins the Democratic nomination for Indiana’s 7th District in the U.S. House.

“I was honored to receive the backing of the people of Indiana’s 7th Congressional district,” Carson said in a statement. “Thanks to the power of people and prayer, we’re one step closer to defeating attacks on our rights, our economy, and our democracy. I never take anything for granted, and I’m proud of the work we put into this race.”  

Carson leads the field with 64.59%, followed by Destiny Wells at 22.07%, George Hornedo at 9.58%, and Denise Paul Hatch at 3.75%.

“Under Democratic leadership, the economy was strong, and more people than ever could afford healthcare,” Carson said. “This November, Democrats have the chance to regain the House majority and build on the progress we started.” 

Carson has represented Indiana’s 7th District, which includes Indianapolis, since 2008.

“This race has never been about me,” Carson said. “It’s always been about we. Marion County voters turned out because we believe in a future where no one struggles to buy groceries or pay their bills. We believe in a country that works for everyone, not just the ultra-wealthy. We believe in fairness. We believe in welcoming our immigrant neighbors, and stopping ICE’s brutal attacks on our communities. This win belongs to the volunteers, activists, and voters who have never given up on the promise of our country.”

While Carson is in the race, a few other political figures decided to throw their hats in the ring too. Hatch used to be the constable for Center Township, and Wells has been the Democratic nominee for a bunch of state-level spots before.

Hornedo, who was the last candidate to join the nomination. He campaigned on the idea that the city needs a change, arguing that having the same person in that seat for nearly 20 years just isn’t working for Indianapolis anymore.

Carson Wins Democratic Nomination in Indiana’s 7th District was originally published on wibc.com

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