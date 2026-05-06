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Fire Reported in Downtown Carmel

Multiple departments responded to a fire in Carmel that broke out in an area near Main Street and Rangeline Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Published on May 6, 2026

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Carmel downtown fire
Source: Carmel Police Department

CARMEL, Ind. — A fire broke out in an area of downtown Carmel on Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple fire and EMS crews in Hamilton County responded to the blaze at around 5 p.m. near Main Street and Rangeline Road.

According to Tim Griffin with the Carmel Fire Department, the incident was a joint basement fire at the Goodness Gracious Kitchen & Cupboard and Indiana Artisan Gifts & Gallery.

As of 5:30 p.m., the fire was reportedly under control, and crews are now working to determine the damage.

The Carmel Police Department said the roadway is now open after drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.

Fire Reported in Downtown Carmel was originally published on wibc.com

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