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Indiana Senators Who Fought Redistricting Lose GOP Primaries

In east-central Indiana, Sen. Jim Buck, whose district includes parts of Delaware and Madison counties.

Published on May 6, 2026

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Emotions Rise As Senate Considers Congressional Redistricting
Source: Mirror Indy / Getty

STATEWIDE — Several Indiana state senators who voted against early redistricting lost their Republican primaries Tuesday, many by wide margins.

In northwest Indiana, Sen. Dan Dernulc, who represents parts of Lake and LaPorte counties, lost to Trevor De Vries.

“Everyone in Indiana politics should have learned an important lesson today: Donald Trump is the single most popular Republican among Hoosier voters. Indiana is a conservative state, and we deserve conservatives in our State Senate who have a pulse on Republican voters,” said Jim Banks.

In northeast Indiana, Sen. Linda Rogers, whose district includes the Granger area and Elkhart County, lost to Dr. Brian Schmutzler.

In central Indiana, Sen. Greg Walker, who represents parts of Johnson County south of Indianapolis, lost to Michelle Davis.

In east-central Indiana, Sen. Jim Buck, whose district includes parts of Delaware and Madison counties, lost to Tracey Powell.

In northeast Indiana, Sen. Travis Holdman, who represents counties including Wells and Adams, lost to Trump-endorsed challenger Blake Fiechter.

“Now, we can turn our attention to the hard work of the general election, and putting as many Republicans in office across the state as possible,” Banks added.

Indiana Senators Who Fought Redistricting Lose GOP Primaries was originally published on wibc.com

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