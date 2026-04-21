Aliyah Boston Secures Historic Contract, Redefining WNBA Pay

Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

Aliyah Boston contract extension is making history and shifting the conversation around value in women’s sports.

Aliyah Boston has signed a four-year, $6.3 million deal with the Indiana Fever, officially making her the highest-paid player in WNBA history by total contract value.

Let that sink in.

The Aliyah Boston contract extension keeps her in Indiana through the 2029 season and reflects not just her talent, but her impact. For 2026, Boston will earn $1 million, replacing her rookie-scale salary. From 2027 through 2029, she will receive the supermax, which is set at 20 percent of the team’s salary cap.

And here is the part that speaks to leadership.

Boston reportedly took a slight pay cut for 2026, accepting $1 million instead of the $1.19 million max she qualified for. That move gives the Fever flexibility to continue building a competitive roster around her, including standout teammate Caitlin Clark.

The Aliyah Boston contract extension is also historic for another reason. She is the first player to utilize the league’s new EPIC provision, which allows early renegotiation for players who outperform their rookie contracts. Boston earned that opportunity after her All-WNBA Second Team selection in 2025.

This is bigger than one contract.

It signals growth, investment, and a league that is evolving in real time.

With Boston, Clark, and Kelsey Mitchell leading the way, the Fever are building something special.

And Boston is not just part of the future.

She is helping define it.

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