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Simone Biles Expands Brand With Houston Airport Restaurant

Simone Biles Expands Her Brand with New Airport Restaurant in Houston

Published on April 17, 2026

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2026 Winter Olympics - Milan-Cortina
Source: Tim Clayton / Getty

Simone Biles Taste of Gold restaurant is officially open, and it is more than just a place to grab a bite. It is a full experience rooted in excellence.

Simone Biles opened her first restaurant on March 24, 2026, inside George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas. Located in Terminal A near Gate A8, the space is designed for travelers who want good food, good energy, and a touch of luxury while on the move.

And yes, she understood the assignment.

The Simone Biles Taste of Gold restaurant features an upscale café menu with something for everybody. Her personal favorite, “Simone’s Skewers,” comes with options like chicken, steak, shrimp, or vegetables. You will also find classic favorites like cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, and club sandwiches, alongside lighter options like protein bowls and fresh salads.

And if you are catching a flight a little early, there is even a full bar with signature drinks, including mimosa flights and swirl margaritas.

But what really sets the space apart is the atmosphere.

The Simone Biles Taste of Gold restaurant doubles as a tribute to her legendary career. The décor includes custom 3D artwork with gold accents inspired by her iconic leotards, along with screens playing highlights of her record-breaking performances.

It is intentional. It is elevated. And it feels personal.

This move is a reminder that Simone is not just dominating in gymnastics. She is building a legacy beyond the mat.

From global champion to businesswoman, she is showing what it looks like to turn passion into purpose and create spaces that reflect both excellence and authenticity.

And honestly… we love to see it.

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