Tina Campbell’s Husband Files for Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Tina Campbell divorce news is unfolding, and for many fans, it feels deeply personal.

Tina Campbell and her husband, Teddy Campbell, are officially ending their marriage after more than 25 years together. Teddy filed for divorce on April 13, 2026, in Los Angeles County, citing irreconcilable differences.

The Tina Campbell divorce filing also reveals that the couple has been separated since June 2024.

Together, they share two minor children, Santana and Glendon II, and while there are no major disputes over property listed at this time, the filing does include considerations for visitation and potential spousal support.

For longtime supporters, this moment carries added weight.

The couple’s relationship has played out publicly over the years, including their journey through healing after a widely discussed 2014 cheating scandal. That chapter was documented on their reality series, offering a transparent look at forgiveness, faith, and rebuilding trust.

Which is why this update feels different.

The Tina Campbell divorce is not just about a legal filing. It reflects the reality that even relationships that fight hard to survive can still reach a point of transition.

And that does not erase the years, the growth, or the love that once was.

Instead, it reminds us that life evolves.

Seasons shift. People grow. And sometimes, choosing peace looks like moving forward separately.

For now, both Tina and Teddy appear to be navigating this next chapter privately.

And as always, this is a moment to lead with compassion, respect their journey, and remember that behind every headline is a real family finding their way.

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