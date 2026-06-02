Source: Radio One Digital / @Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital National Cognac Day: The Most Iconic Cognac References in Rap History Hip-hop’s relationship with cognac runs deep. From Hennessy and Rémy Martin to Courvoisier, rappers have spent decades celebrating the French spirit in their music. Studies have even found that cognac—especially Hennessy—is among the most frequently mentioned alcohol brands in rap music. RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer Brand Adds Men’s Smimwear & Pet Wear RELATED: All The Best Bars From Jay-Z’s Roots Picnic Freestyle DECODED

1. Megan Thee Stallion – “Cognac Queen” Iconic Reference: “Cognac Queen” Megan didn’t just reference cognac—she built an entire song around it. The title itself embraces the confidence, luxury, and nightlife energy that cognac has represented in hip-hop culture for generations.

2. Busta Rhymes, Diddy & Pharrell – “Pass The Courvoisier Part II” Iconic Reference: “Pass the Courvoisier” Few songs have ever been more closely associated with a cognac brand. The record helped make Courvoisier one of the most recognizable liquor names in hip-hop.

3. The Notorious B.I.G. – “Party and Bullsh*t” Iconic Reference: “off the Henny” Love All News? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Biggie helped popularize Hennessy references in the early 1990s, long before social media or influencer marketing existed.

4. Nas – “The Genesis” Iconic Reference: “Pass that Henrock” Nas referenced Hennessy on the opening track of Illmatic, one of the most celebrated albums in rap history.

5. 2Pac – “Hennessy” Iconic Reference: “the brown bottle” Tupac’s posthumously released tribute to Hennessy further cemented the spirit’s place in rap culture.

6. DMX – “What’s My Name?” Iconic Reference: Hennessy references throughout the song DMX often used Hennessy imagery to match the raw, energetic style that defined his music.

7. Snoop Dogg – “Hennessy N Buddah” Iconic Reference: “Hennessy” The title alone tells you everything you need to know. Snoop blended two staples of West Coast rap culture into one record.

8. Jay-Z – Multiple Records Iconic Reference: Rémy Martin and D’Ussé references Few rappers have embraced cognac culture as fully as Jay-Z, both in lyrics and in business ventures.

9. Juvenile – “Back That Azz Up” Iconic Reference: Hennessy shout-outs One of Southern hip-hop’s biggest anthems helped bring cognac references to club culture.

10. Lil Wayne – Countless Mixtapes & Albums Iconic Reference: “Henny” Wayne consistently referenced Hennessy throughout his catalog, helping introduce the brand to younger generations.

11. Rick Ross – Luxury Rap Era Iconic Reference: Rémy Martin and Hennessy references Ross often paired cognac references with discussions of wealth, business, and luxury living.

12. Drake – “One Dance” Iconic Reference: Hennessy mention One of the biggest songs of the streaming era continued hip-hop’s long-running affection for cognac.

13. Latto – “Big Energy” Iconic Reference: Hennessy mention A modern example of how cognac remains part of hip-hop’s vocabulary.

14. Digital Underground – “The Humpty Dance” Iconic Reference: Hennessy mention One of the earliest major rap records to mention Hennessy, helping lay the groundwork for decades of cognac references to come.