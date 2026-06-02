Listen Live
Close
All News

M.I.A. Sues Kid Cudi For $2.8 Million After Being Rem...

M.I.A. Sues Kid Cudi For $2.8 Million After Being Removed From Rebel Ragers Tour

According to reports, M.I.A. has filed a $2.8 million lawsuit against Kid Cudi following her removal from his Rebel Ragers Tour earlier this month. The lawsuit alleges that Cudi played a role ...

Published on June 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

M.I.A. Sues Kid Cudi For $2.8 Million After Being Removed From Rebel Ragers Tour

Things are getting messy between Kid Cudi and M.I.A.

According to reports, M.I.A. has filed a $2.8 million lawsuit against Kid Cudi following her removal from his Rebel Ragers Tour earlier this month. The lawsuit alleges that Cudi played a role in having the rapper removed from the tour after comments she made during a performance sparked backlash from fans.

RELATED: Kid Cudi Joins The Fun & Hits The ‘Maui Wowie’ Trend

RELATED: Kid Cudi Drops M.I.A. From Tour Over Offensive “Illegals” Rant

RELATED: Kid Cudi with M.I.A., Big Boi, and me n ü – at Ruoff Music Center!

The legal dispute centers around an agreement between M.I.A., her company Neet Touring LLP, and tour promoter Live Nation. M.I.A.’s legal team claims she was guaranteed $2.8 million regardless of what was said during her performances and argues that her dismissal violated the terms of that agreement.

The controversy began during a May 2 stop in Dallas when M.I.A. delivered a political rant that drew boos from some audience members. Days later, Kid Cudi announced on social media that she would no longer be part of the tour, stating that he did not want “offensive remarks” made at his shows and that fans had expressed concerns about her comments.

M.I.A. quickly pushed back, defending her statements and accusing critics of taking her comments out of context. Now, the disagreement has moved from social media to the courtroom.

The Rebel Ragers Tour launched in April and is scheduled to make stops in more than 30 cities across the United States. As of now, Kid Cudi’s representatives have not publicly responded to the lawsuit.

What do you think? Was Kid Cudi right to remove M.I.A. from the tour, or should artists have complete freedom to express themselves on stage?

M.I.A. Sues Kid Cudi For $2.8 Million After Being Removed From Rebel Ragers Tour was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Recent
News  |  Zack Linly

Tennessee Racist Spews N-Word And Praises KKK Before Trying To Hide From The Camera

News  |  Shannon Dawson

Hurricane Season Is Here: The Preparedness Checklist Every Black Family Needs

3 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

Tickets Now on Sale for World Food Championships in Indianapolis

All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

M.I.A. Sues Kid Cudi For $2.8 Million After Being Removed From Rebel Ragers Tour

News  |  Weso

Kanye West Draws 118,000 Fans For Massive Istanbul Concert

17 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

The Most Iconic Cognac References in Rap History

Public Figures  |  Dominique Morgan

Black People Deserve More Than Confidence Disguised As Care

13 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Akademiks Tries To Use Gala Photo To Refute Jay-Z’s Freestyle, Social Media Attacks

Local  |  John Herrick

Indianapolis Woman Saved by Bystanders After Nearly Drowning in Sugar Creek

Local  |  FOX 59

Rokita Sues to Block Medical Marijuana Rules; Patients Fire Back

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close