Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Phaedra Parks dating and marriage is sparking real conversation, especially for women who are redefining love on their own terms.

Phaedra Parks recently shared that she has no desire to walk down the aisle again. After her past experience, she says she is at peace with choosing independence, prioritizing her freedom and financial control.

And honestly, that clarity is resonating.

During a recent interview, Phaedra opened up about what dating looks like for high-achieving women. She pointed out that finding someone “equally yoked” can be a challenge, not because the options are not there, but because success can sometimes intimidate potential partners.

The Phaedra Parks dating and marriage conversation also touched on her personal beliefs.

She describes herself as traditional in some ways, sharing that she believes in a household where a man leads. But she also made it clear that leadership requires strength, confidence, and capability. In her view, many women are open to partnership, but not at the expense of who they have worked hard to become.

That balance is key.

The Phaedra Parks dating and marriage perspective highlights a bigger shift. Women are no longer choosing between love and self-worth. They are choosing both, but on their own terms.

And while marriage may not be on her radar, love still is.

Phaedra is currently dating Cheick Kone, and she is not shy about enjoying this season of her life.

Because at the end of the day, this is not about closing doors.

It is about choosing peace, alignment, and a life that feels good from the inside out.

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