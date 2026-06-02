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Tickets Now on Sale for World Food Championships in Indianapolis

Published on June 2, 2026

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World Food Championships
Source: World Food Championships

INDIANAPOLIS–Tickets are now available for the 2026 World Food Championships in Indianapolis, taking place from Oct. 15-18 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. General admission tickets start at $15, with free admission for children 8 and under.

The event will feature over 300 chefs and culinary teams competing for over $400,000 in prize money across various cooking categories. It will also include culinary demonstrations, live entertainment, product sampling, and family-friendly experiences.

A new addition this year is the Indianapolis Pizza Festival happening alongside the WFC, with a special ticket combo available for guests to attend both events.

World Food championships
Source: World Food Championships

“WFC is unlike anything else in the culinary world because it transforms cooking into true competition,” said Mike McCloud, Founder and CEO of the World Food Championships. “Whether you’re a serious foodie, a casual fan, or someone looking for an unforgettable weekend experience, Indianapolis will once again become the global capital of Food Sport this October.”

WFC also says it will introduce several new premium ticketed experiences, modifying last year’s lineup and designed to bring fans closer to the action than ever before:

Indy Pizza Fest Combo Ticket (Saturday, October 17) – For the first time, fans can purchase a special combo ticket providing access to both the Indianapolis Pizza Festival and the World Food Championships, creating one of the Midwest’s ultimate food weekends.

Burger Battle (Thursday, October 15) – Taste creations from 30+ award-winning chefs and competition teams, cast your vote for the People’s Choice Champion, and experience one of WFC’s most beloved categories up close. VIP upgrades include early access and beverage benefits.

Dessert Smash (Friday, October 16) – Explore championship-worthy desserts from more than 30 culinary teams, vote for your favorite sweet creation, and experience Food Sport’s sweetest showdown. VIP upgrades are also available.

IGNITE! Music & BBQ Party (Friday, October 16) – Enjoy champion-prepared BBQ tastings from top pitmasters, live-fire cooking demonstrations, beer and whiskey experiences, live music, tailgate games, and interactive fan voting.

WFC VIP Experience (October 17–18) – Gain exclusive lounge access, premium tastings, champion meet-and-greets, behind-the-scenes tours, and unique Kitchen Arena viewing opportunities.

World Food Championships
Source: World Food Championships
World Food championships
World Food Championships


Tickets Now on Sale for World Food Championships in Indianapolis was originally published on wibc.com

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