Anderson .Paak Opens Up About Mariah Carey Rumors and a Surprise Call From Nick Cannon

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Anderson .Paak Mariah Carey rumors continue to spark conversation after the Grammy-winning artist finally addressed the speculation during a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe.

The buzz began when .Paak and Mariah Carey were photographed holding hands in public, leading fans to wonder if the two music stars had taken their relationship beyond friendship and collaboration.

What Anderson .Paak Had to Say

According to .Paak, the reality may not be as dramatic as social media made it seem.

While discussing the viral photos, he downplayed the romance rumors and joked that Carey simply enjoys holding hands. He clarified that the pair are not involved in a serious relationship.

Still, .Paak spoke warmly about their connection, revealing that they first bonded while working together in the studio on music for Carey’s upcoming projects.

He also credited the legendary singer with introducing him to some of the finer things in life, adding another layer to their friendship.

The Nick Cannon Connection

One of the most surprising revelations from the interview involved Carey’s former husband, Nick Cannon.

According to .Paak, Cannon personally reached out to him after the hand-holding photos made headlines. While he did not share every detail of the conversation, he confirmed that Cannon contacted him directly to discuss the situation.

In true Anderson .Paak fashion, he approached the story with humor, joking that Carey eventually “upgraded” how everything was handled after Cannon got involved.

Mariah’s Playful Response

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey has also addressed the rumors in her own way.

During a previous interview, she teased that .Paak belongs to her “hand-holding club” and skillfully avoided discussing Cannon in detail.

For now, the Anderson .Paak Mariah Carey rumors remain just that: rumors. However, the Anderson .Paak Mariah Carey rumors continue to keep fans curious about one of music’s most talked-about friendships.

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