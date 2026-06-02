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Corrupt Ex-Husband Michael Misick Sentenced In LisaRaye Case

LisaRaye McCoy’s Ex-Husband Michael Misick Sentenced in Corruption Case

Former Bahamas premier Michael Misick, the ex-husband of actress LisaRaye McCoy, has been sentenced in a corruption case.

Published on June 2, 2026

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LisaRaye McCoy’s Ex-Husband Michael Misick Sentenced in Corruption Case

Patrick McMullan Archives
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Michael Misick sentenced, LisaRaye McCoy ex-husband, Turks and Caicos corruption case, Michael Misick prison sentence, LisaRaye McCoy news, political corruption, Turks and Caicos Premier, entertainment news

Michael Misick sentenced is making headlines after the former Premier of the Turks and Caicos Islands received a prison term following his conviction in a long-running corruption case.

The former political leader, who was once married to actress LisaRaye McCoy, was sentenced to four years and 26 days in prison after being found guilty on three counts of bribery.

The Corruption Case

The case stems from Misick’s time in office as Premier of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Prosecutors argued that Misick and several associates abused their positions of power to profit from valuable government land deals involving private developers. Authorities alleged that public resources were used for personal financial gain, resulting in a years-long investigation into corruption at the highest levels of government.

The broader case included allegations of fraud, bribery, and money laundering.

A Scandal That Shook the Territory

The investigation first gained international attention in 2009.

As a result of the allegations, the British government suspended portions of the Turks and Caicos government and temporarily assumed direct control of the territory. Misick resigned from his position as Premier during the fallout.

Following a lengthy legal process, prosecutors successfully secured convictions related to the bribery scheme.

Misick’s brother, Thomas Misick, also received a four-year prison sentence, while former Cabinet minister McAllister Hanchell was sentenced to three years.

LisaRaye’s Connection to the Story

The Michael Misick sentenced story has also renewed interest in his former marriage to LisaRaye McCoy.

The actress married Misick in 2006 and became the First Lady of Turks and Caicos. However, the marriage ended in 2008 amid growing controversy surrounding his administration and allegations of misconduct.

During subsequent legal proceedings, LisaRaye was called upon to provide testimony related to Misick’s finances and lifestyle.

As the Michael Misick sentenced case comes to a close, it marks the end of one of the most significant political corruption scandals in Turks and Caicos history.

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