Stephanie Mills Says Younger Artists Never Ask for Advice From Music Legends

Source: Romain Maurice / Getty

Stephanie Mills younger artists comments are generating discussion after the legendary singer shared her thoughts on mentorship, respect, and the state of today’s music industry during a recent appearance on The Morning Hustle.

According to Mills, one thing has been noticeably absent throughout her career: younger artists reaching out for guidance.

No One Is Asking for Advice

The Grammy-winning vocalist revealed that no younger artist has ever approached her for industry wisdom or career advice.

Rather than attributing that silence to intimidation, Mills believes many newer performers simply do not see veteran artists as valuable resources.

She suggested that some younger entertainers view music pioneers as “has-beens” and mistakenly believe they are creating something completely new.

Respecting the Artists Who Came Before

Mills contrasted that mindset with the way she approached her own career.

She explained that she always respected and learned from legendary women who paved the way, including Diana Ross, Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, and Gladys Knight.

For Mills, understanding music history is essential because every generation builds on the work of those who came before.

As she put it, everything old becomes new again.

Concerns About Today’s Music Industry

Beyond mentorship, Mills expressed concern about the industry’s increasing dependence on technology.

She criticized the use of lip-syncing and Auto-Tune, arguing that true vocal ability should remain at the center of performance.

She also pointed to the growing influence of social media metrics, suggesting that record labels often prioritize viral popularity over raw talent.

A Few Exceptions

Despite her critiques, Mills acknowledged that she does enjoy some contemporary artists. She specifically mentioned Cardi B and Muni Long as notable exceptions.

Ultimately, the Stephanie Mills younger artists conversation raises a broader question about mentorship, legacy, and how future generations can learn from the artists who helped shape the music they enjoy today. As the Stephanie Mills younger artists debate continues, her comments serve as a reminder that

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