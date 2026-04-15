Chris Brown Announces New Album and Stadium Tour with Usher

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Chris Brown BROWN album season is officially here, and yes… it is giving full Breezy energy.

Chris Brown has confirmed that his 12th studio album, BROWN, will drop on May 8, 2026. The title stands for “Break Rules Only When Necessary,” and if you know Breezy, that message already sets the tone for what is coming.

But that is just the beginning.

The Chris Brown BROWN album rollout is paired with a major moment for R&B fans. Brown is teaming up with Usher for the “Raymond & Brown” stadium tour, and this one is set to take over the summer and beyond.

The tour kicks off June 26 in Denver and runs through December 11, wrapping in Tampa. Along the way, it will hit major cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York, bringing that full arena energy to some of the biggest stages in the country.

And if you are planning to be in the building, timing matters.

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Presale tickets begin April 21, with general sales opening April 27. The tour is also partnering with Global Citizen, with a portion of each ticket supporting education initiatives worldwide.

Now let’s talk music.

The Chris Brown BROWN album era is already heating up with tracks like “Obvious,” “Holy Blindfold,” and “It Depends,” featuring Bryson Tiller, with a remix that also includes Usher.

So yes, this is bigger than just an album drop.

It is a full experience.

New music, major stages, and a reminder that when it comes to longevity in R&B, Chris Brown is still very much in the conversation.

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