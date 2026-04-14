Grace Ladoja Makes History with Nike Collaboration Rooted in Culture

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Grace Ladoja Nike Air Max Plus is more than a sneaker moment. It is history, culture, and global influence all wrapped into one.

Grace Ladoja has officially become the first African woman to design a signature silhouette for Nike. Her collaboration, the Air Max Plus, made its debut in Lagos on April 4, 2026, during the Homecoming Festival before its global release later in the month.

And yes, every detail tells a story.

The Grace Ladoja Nike Air Max Plus design, locally known as the “Cobra,” comes in two striking colorways. “African Sunrise” blends vibrant orange and black, inspired by Lagos mornings. Meanwhile, the “Pan-African” version features a sleek black base with red and green accents, symbolizing unity across the continent and its diaspora.

But it is the details that truly elevate this moment.

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Instead of traditional materials, the sneaker incorporates textured mesh inspired by the everyday African sponge. Each pair also includes detachable charms like a cowrie shell, a Nigerian eagle, and a gold map of Africa. Even the outline of Nigeria is embedded into the design, grounding the shoe in identity and pride.

The Grace Ladoja Nike Air Max Plus also brings functionality into focus, with rugged lacing and weather-ready features designed for Lagos conditions.

This collaboration is bigger than fashion.

By launching first in Lagos, Nike is making a statement. Africa is not just inspiration. It is innovation, leadership, and a driving force in global culture.

And Grace Ladoja just made sure the world sees it clearly.

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