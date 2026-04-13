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The Shawn Carter Foundation financial literacy HBCU program is expanding its mission to equip students with the tools needed for long-term wealth-building, financial education, and academic success. Founded by Jay-Z, the foundation continues to deepen its investment in historically Black colleges and universities through new programming and partnerships.

At the center of this initiative is the Champions for Financial Legacy (CFFL) program, developed in partnership with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and supported by corporate collaborators such as Toyota. The program is designed to strengthen financial literacy among students and surrounding communities while addressing long-standing gaps in wealth education.

Launching in Spring 2025, the inaugural rollout of the CFFL program will take place at Lincoln University, Norfolk State University, and Virginia State University. Each campus will receive access to curriculum-based learning focused on budgeting, investing, credit management, and real-world financial decision-making.

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A key component of the initiative includes the HBCU Bus Tour, which introduces NYC-area students to historically Black colleges, helping expand awareness and enrollment opportunities. The foundation also continues its annual scholarship funding, supporting students pursuing higher education at HBCUs nationwide.

The Shawn Carter Foundation financial literacy HBCU program emphasizes experiential learning, combining classroom instruction with service-based projects that reinforce practical application. Leaders behind the initiative say the goal is not only education, but empowerment and generational wealth creation.

Through the CFFL initiative, students gain access to structured financial tools designed to close the wealth gap and promote long-term economic stability. The program reflects a broader commitment to sustainability in Black education and economic mobility.

As the initiative grows, the Shawn Carter Foundation financial literacy HBCU program continues to position itself as a transformative force in higher education, blending culture, access, and financial empowerment for the next generation.

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