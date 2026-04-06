T.I. Records “Let Em Know” on a Yacht with Pharrell Williams

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The T.I. Let Em Know yacht recording story is one of those moments that reminds you creativity has no limits, not even location.

During his recent media run for his final album Kill The King, T.I. shared how the lead single “Let Em Know” came together in a way he had never experienced before.

And it all started with a simple call.

T.I. reached out to Pharrell Williams to see if he was open to collaborating again. Pharrell, who was in Paris at the time, told him to meet in Miami. From there, things took an unexpected turn.

Let’s walk it out.

Love The Fix? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

When T.I. arrived at the location, he was greeted not by a studio, but by a small boat. That boat transported him out into the ocean, where a much larger yacht was waiting.

And that is where the magic happened.

The T.I. Let Em Know yacht recording experience continued aboard what turned out to be a fully equipped, professional recording studio set up right on the water. Pharrell had everything ready.

No distractions. Just creativity.

Right there in the middle of the ocean, Pharrell produced the beat and the two recorded “Let Em Know” on the spot. For T.I., even with decades in the game, this was a first.

And it did not stop there.

The T.I. Let Em Know yacht recording moment even inspired the visuals. The music video, directed by Hype Williams, features scenes of T.I. on a yacht in Miami, reflecting the real life session.

It is a reminder that elevation sometimes looks like stepping into new environments and trusting the process.

Because clearly, this one floated to the top.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

DualShot Recorder App Is Changing the Way Creators Capture Content

KJ Smith-Black Shares Emotional Birth Story and Tyler Perry’s Life-Saving Intervention

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You