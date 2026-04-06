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The KJ Smith Black birth story Tyler Perry is powerful, emotional, and a reminder of how quickly life can shift in critical moments.

During a recent interview, KJ Smith-Black opened up about a terrifying experience while giving birth to her daughter, Pryde JaNea Black. What began as a planned home birth quickly turned into a medical emergency after nearly 48 hours of labor.

And friend, it became serious fast.

As complications increased, Smith-Black began losing blood and her baby’s heart rate dropped. In that moment, she realized the situation had gone beyond what her midwife could manage. That is when she made a call to someone she trusted, Tyler Perry.

Even from a distance, he moved with urgency.

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The KJ Smith Black birth story Tyler Perry reveals that Perry was out of the country at the time, reportedly in the middle of the ocean. Still, within 30 minutes of that call, he coordinated an emergency plan to get her to a hospital in Atlanta.

And he did not stop there.

He personally contacted the hospital ahead of her arrival, making sure medical staff were ready. When she got there, she bypassed the waiting room and was taken straight in for an emergency C-section.

Because of that quick action, both mother and baby were delivered safely.

The KJ Smith Black birth story Tyler Perry also highlights the importance of advocacy and having people in your corner who will move on your behalf when it matters most.

Smith-Black and her husband, Skyh Black, expressed deep gratitude, sharing that Perry’s intervention helped save both lives.

It is a story of fear, faith, and the power of showing up when it counts.

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