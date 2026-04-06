DualShot Recorder App Is Changing the Way Creators Capture Content

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty

The DualShot Recorder app is a game changer for content creators, and friend, it is making content creation smarter, faster, and a whole lot easier.

Created by Derrick Downey Jr., this mobile app allows users to record vertical and horizontal video at the same time in one take. That means no more choosing between formats or going back to re film content for different platforms.

And if you create content, you already know how big that is.

The DualShot Recorder app uses the iPhone’s dual camera system to capture two separate, fully optimized videos. One is ready for platforms like Instagram Reels or TikTok, while the other is formatted perfectly for YouTube. No cropping. No extra editing. Just clean, ready to post content.

Let’s talk features.

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The app supports high resolution recording in both 4K and 1080p, with flexible frame rates including 24, 30, and 60 frames per second. It also offers multiple recording modes, including dual lens capture using the rear cameras and single lens mode that works with the front facing camera.

And here is something we love. Privacy matters.

There is no account required, no tracking, and no data collection. Everything stays right on your device, giving creators full control of their content.

The DualShot Recorder app also includes a real time storage estimator, helping users understand how much recording time they have left based on available space.

Currently available on iPhone, the app comes with a one time purchase of $6.99 and no subscription fees. Since launching in March 2026, it has already reached the number one spot in the App Store’s paid photo and video category.

And honestly, that momentum makes perfect sense.

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