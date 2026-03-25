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Mahershala Ali Joins Mark Ruffalo In Season Two Of ‘Task’ At HBO

Published on March 25, 2026

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Mahershala Ali Joins Mark Ruffalo In Season Two Of ‘Task’ At HBO

Mahershala Ali is set to join the cast of HBO’s crime drama “Task” for its second season, playing DEA agent Eddie Barnes who clashes with Mark Ruffalo’s character. The decision to continue the series for a second season came after the success of the first season, with Ali’s character replacing Tom Pelphrey’s role. Ali, known for his work in “True Detective,” will bring his talent to the show alongside Ruffalo. In addition to his TV work, Ali has upcoming film projects, including “Your Mother, Your Mother, Your Mother” and “Jurassic World: Rebirth.” Source: https://deadline.com/2026/03/mahershala-ali-mark-ruffalo-season-two-task-hbo-1236763097/

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