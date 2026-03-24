Source: Brayden Bridgeman / Radio One Digital

The Chaka Khan Mary J Blige Sweet Thing criticism is back in the spotlight, but the full story reveals more sisterhood than shade.

In past interviews, including a candid moment on The Originals podcast, Chaka Khan openly critiqued Mary J. Blige’s 1992 cover of “Sweet Thing.”

At the center of the Chaka Khan Mary J Blige Sweet Thing criticism was Khan’s blunt assessment that Blige “messed up” the song.

She pointed to:

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• Flat vocals on the track

• The recording timing, noting Blige reportedly recorded it at 8:00 a.m. after being up all night

Khan even joked, “You don’t sing nothing at eight in the morning,” adding her signature unfiltered honesty.

More Love Than Drama

Despite the headlines, both women have made it clear there’s no real tension.

Khan later shared:

• “I love her. She loves me.”

• The two have remained friends over the years

• They’ve even collaborated, including on Khan’s 2007 track “Funk This”

She also issued a public apology, emphasizing that her comments were never meant to hurt and that music isn’t a competition.

The Bigger Picture

What started as critique has evolved into a reminder of something deeper.

In true Karen Vaughn fashion, this moment speaks to honesty, growth, and grace.

The Chaka Khan Mary J Blige Sweet Thing criticism may have sparked conversation, but it also highlights the beauty of respect, real friendship, and giving each other room to be human.

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