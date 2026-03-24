LisaRaye McCoy Gets Real About Dating Standards, Wealth, and Red Flags

Source: @thereallraye1 / Instagram

The LisaRaye McCoy dating advice is sparking real conversation as she keeps it honest about love, lifestyle, and knowing your worth.

Lifestyle Has to Match

At the core of the LisaRaye McCoy dating advice is one message. Alignment matters.

She explained that if a man has to stretch his entire paycheck just to keep up with your everyday lifestyle, he’s not your match. For her, dating should feel natural, not like someone is constantly trying to catch up.

No Teaching Allowed

LisaRaye made it clear. At this stage in her life, she is not interested in teaching someone how to live well.

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If your lifestyle includes month-long vacations and his idea is a quick weekend getaway, those differences will eventually create tension.

“Equally Yoked” Means Financially Too

The LisaRaye McCoy dating advice also touches on financial parity.

She shared that she would not date someone she out-earns, emphasizing that a partner should add to the legacy, not subtract from it.

Her list includes qualities like being God-fearing and family-oriented, but she was clear that financial stability is a must.

Watch for the Red Flags

LisaRaye didn’t stop at standards. She also warned women about scammers pretending to be wealthy.

Here’s what to look out for:

• Lack of transparency about money

• A lifestyle that doesn’t match their claims

• Struggling to cover basic outings

• Prioritizing image over genuine connection

She called these warning signs “shenanigans” and encouraged women to pay attention early.

The Bottom Line

The LisaRaye McCoy dating advice is about more than money. It’s about peace, alignment, and protection.

And sometimes, the real glow-up is choosing a partner who truly meets you where you already are.

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