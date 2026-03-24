Listen Live
Close
The Fix

LisaRaye McCoy Discusses Dating, Wealth, Red Flags

LisaRaye McCoy Gets Real About Dating Standards, Wealth, and Red Flags

LisaRaye McCoy dating advice highlights wealth standards, lifestyle alignment, and red flags women should watch for in relationships.

Published on March 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IBE music Survey
Lisa Raye
Source: @thereallraye1 / Instagram

The LisaRaye McCoy dating advice is sparking real conversation as she keeps it honest about love, lifestyle, and knowing your worth.

Lifestyle Has to Match

At the core of the LisaRaye McCoy dating advice is one message. Alignment matters.

She explained that if a man has to stretch his entire paycheck just to keep up with your everyday lifestyle, he’s not your match. For her, dating should feel natural, not like someone is constantly trying to catch up.

No Teaching Allowed

LisaRaye made it clear. At this stage in her life, she is not interested in teaching someone how to live well.

If your lifestyle includes month-long vacations and his idea is a quick weekend getaway, those differences will eventually create tension.

“Equally Yoked” Means Financially Too

The LisaRaye McCoy dating advice also touches on financial parity.

She shared that she would not date someone she out-earns, emphasizing that a partner should add to the legacy, not subtract from it.

Her list includes qualities like being God-fearing and family-oriented, but she was clear that financial stability is a must.

Watch for the Red Flags

LisaRaye didn’t stop at standards. She also warned women about scammers pretending to be wealthy.

Here’s what to look out for:

• Lack of transparency about money
• A lifestyle that doesn’t match their claims
• Struggling to cover basic outings
• Prioritizing image over genuine connection

She called these warning signs “shenanigans” and encouraged women to pay attention early.

The Bottom Line

The LisaRaye McCoy dating advice is about more than money. It’s about peace, alignment, and protection.

And sometimes, the real glow-up is choosing a partner who truly meets you where you already are.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Update on Her “New” Partnership with Will Smith

TSA Staffing Shortage Causes Massive Airport Delays Nationwide

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You 

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
News  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

No, Iran Didn’t Say Black Americans Are Safe, But The Internet Thinks It Did

Inspire Her 2026
9 Items
Local  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Inspire HER: Women’s History Month 2026

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity  |  Nick Cottongim

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Trade Veteran Linebacker Zaire Franklin

1:33
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Trump Calls Rising Oil Prices a “Small Price to Pay” During Iran Conflict

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close