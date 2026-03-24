Source: ABC / abc

The Jada Pinkett Smith Will Smith separation is once again a topic of conversation as she shares a candid update about their evolving relationship.

In a March 2026 Instagram post, Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed that she and Will Smith are still living separately, a dynamic that has been in place since 2016.

A Different Kind of Partnership

The Jada Pinkett Smith Will Smith separation is not about distance. It’s about redefining connection.

Smith explained that she has grown comfortable with her independence and is embracing a new form of partnership rather than returning to their previous living arrangement.

This approach reflects a shift from traditional expectations to something more personal and intentional.

Choosing Independence

For Jada, this season of life is rooted in self-discovery and freedom.

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She shared that maintaining separate households has allowed her to fully step into who she is, while still honoring the bond she shares with Will.

It’s a reminder that relationships don’t always have to follow a conventional path to be meaningful.

Public Curiosity, Private Growth

The Jada Pinkett Smith Will Smith separation continues to spark curiosity, especially given the couple’s long-standing presence in the public eye.

But instead of offering a traditional narrative, Jada is choosing transparency on her own terms.

What This Means

At its core, this update is about evolution.

Not every relationship looks the same, and for Jada and Will, success is being defined by what works for them now, not what worked before.

And in true Karen Vaughn fashion, there’s a quiet power in that.

Sometimes growth looks like choosing yourself and still choosing love.

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