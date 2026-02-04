Listen Live
Close
Local

Madam Walker Legacy Center announces rooftop expansion

The Madam Walker Legacy Center is a historic landmark on Indiana Avenue, including a theater, a ballroom, classrooms, meeting rooms and later this spring, a rooftop venue.

Published on February 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mike Epps Netflix Live Taping At The Madam Walker Legacy Center
Emily Metheny

INDIANAPOLIS — A hub for Black culture in Indianapolis is expanding.

The Madam Walker Legacy Center is a historic landmark on Indiana Avenue, including a theater, a ballroom, classrooms, meeting rooms and later this spring, a rooftop venue.

“Here we are, 99 years later, and we’re still the pillar here on Indiana Avenue. There’s a lot around us that has changed. What’s not changed is our commitment to the community,” President and CEO Kristian Stricklen said. “Now that we restored the space, it’s how do we continue to broaden our reach. That’s the expansion of our programs, both locally and nationally, figuring out a variety of different ways on how we can generate revenue. The rooftop is one of those ways to expand our reach.”

The Madam Walker Legacy Center is one of the few remaining buildings of what was once the center of Black Indianapolis.

“That’s what Indiana Avenue was. It was its own town, its own city within a city. It was sustainable because it had to be. Because of segregation and different laws that were enacted during that time, we had to be self-sustaining,” lover of Indiana history Sampson Levingston said.

The rooftop expansion is a part of the Legacy Center’s 2023-2027 strategic plan, which also includes the creation of an $8 million endowment.

Read more from WRTV here

More from 106.7 WTLC
Black History Month
Trending
15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Specific Rules For Indianapolis, Your Shot Comedy Search 2026
Contests  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Mike Epps: We Them Ones Comedy Search Contest

Motorola Xoom At The Maxim Party Powered by Motorola Xoom
Reality TV  |  JC

Basketball Wives Cancelled According to Shaunie Henderson

We dem Ones Updates Graphic
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Get Tickets: We Them Ones Comedy Tour

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Photos That Define The Indiana Hoosiers As College Football National Champions

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close