City leaders respond to dangerous speeding concerns on 38th Street

Source: Philippe Gerber / Getty

BUTLER-TARKINGTON — People who live in Indy’s Butler-Tarkington neighborhood are raising concerns over speeding on 38th Street, a problem they said makes the roadway extremely dangerous.

Now, city leaders are getting involved – hoping to make the area safer for drivers and residents alike.

“38th Street has been a constant drumbeat of concern,” John Barth, City County Councilor for District 7, said.

It’s a street may residents told WRTV they have problems with.

“That should not be the way traffic runs,” Amani Tre Niner said with a laugh.

Tre Niner has lived in the neighborhood his whole life and now owns several businesses right off 38th Street.

“I’ve seen the traffic flow make things dangerous,” he explained. “I’ve seen people in route to work and maybe be late, and then drive in a way that they late, in a place that does not allow for late drivers.”

