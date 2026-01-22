Visit Indy’s “State of Tourism,” says 2025 shattered records

Source: Jennifer Aldridge|@jenn.alyse / iONEDigital

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday evening, Visit Indy held its annual “State of Tourism,” marking 2025 accomplishments. Officials also announced that the NFL Combine will return next year and in 2028.

“In 2025, more hotel rooms were booked and occupied in downtown Indy than any year in tourism history, including 2024,” Morgan Snyder, Senior Director of Public Relations and Film with Visit Indy, said.

$6.4 billion in visitor spending, 30.5 million visitors, and 78k hospitality jobs supported, sum up 2025 tourism in Indianapolis.

“Let’s make this another record-breaking show-stopping year,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

“I think we are a great city, an amazing city, and I really don’t think there is any competition. Everything is downtown. Everything is connected. The convention center, the hotels, the restaurants, that Hoosier hospitality, you will not get that anywhere,” Maggie Lewis, President of the Indianapolis City-County Council, said.

In 2025, Indianapolis hosted events such as the WNBA All-Star weekend, multiple NCAA tournaments, numerous conferences and the WWE Royal Rumble.

