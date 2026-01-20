Tippecanoe County judge, wife shot at home, both stable

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

LAFAYETTE — A Tippecanoe County judge and his wife were shot Sunday afternoon at their Lafayette home, with both victims remaining hospitalized in stable condition as authorities search for the gunman.

According to the Lafayette Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Mill Pond Lane at approximately 2:17 p.m.

The victims were identified as Judge Steven Meyer and his wife, Kimberly Meyer, according to a police statement. Judge Meyer sustained an injury to his arm, while Kimberly Meyer sustained an injury to her hip.

Shell casings were recovered at the scene. Both received medical attention and are in stable condition.

Kimberly Meyer released a statement thanking investigators and the community.

“I have great confidence in the Lafayette Police Department’s investigation and want to thank all the agencies involved for their work,” she said. “We are also incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from the community; everyone has been so kind and compassionate.”

Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski assured residents that every available resource is being used to apprehend those responsible.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Meyer family,” Roswarski said. “I want to ensure the community that every available resource is being used to apprehend the individual(s) responsible for this senseless unacceptable act of violence.”

Chief Justice Loretta Rush earlier issued a statewide message to judges expressing concern for their safety and urging vigilance as the shooter remains at large.

Read more from WRTV here