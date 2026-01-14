Teens accused of breaking into vape shop, lead police on car chase

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say three teenagers, including two 14-year-olds, were arrested after breaking into a southside Indianapolis vape shop and leading police on a dangerous high-speed chase through neighborhood streets early Monday morning.

Court records state the alleged suspects threw concrete blocks through the glass door of the vape shop on Madison Avenue to break in and steal more than $2,500 worth of vape products.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer spotted a stolen black Kia backed into the shop around early Monday morning. When officers approached, the car sped away, reaching speeds up to 80 mph while running without headlights through residential streets, according to court records.

Police say they arrested two 14-year-olds and a 19-year-old for their involvement in the break-in. Two other suspects escaped and remain at large.

“We have to get involved as adults in our children’s lives now and make a difference now, be impactful now,” IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson said.

Officers said they were already aware of multiple thefts involving vape shops and stolen cars over the past several months across the city.

The shop owner said he hopes this case serves as a lesson for the teens to make better choices moving forward.

“We have to do a good job of knowing where our children are, what they’re up to, who they’re hanging out with, keep them responsible to our rules,” Thompson said.

Read more from WRTV here