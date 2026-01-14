The Patron Saint penalized after multiple ‘serious violations’

Source: Morgan Hood / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The heart of downtown Indy’s nightlife scene is just south of Monument Circle.

On weekends, the Wholesale District is home to bumping clubs with lines wrapped around the corner.

“Fridays and weekends, they will close down this road, that way, no cars can pass by, and then just patrol around the area, “The Old Spaghetti Factory employee Rosario Hernandez said. “For the most part, it’s safe, up until we hit around midnight. That’s when things start getting a little crazy. Just a lot of people walking and the crowds. You can hear arguments breaking out.”

The area can be prone to violence.

This past September, IMPD says a security guard at The Patron Saint shot two women after they left the establishment.

The next week, The Patron Saint served alcohol to an underage individual, after not checking her ID.

“We want people to come downtown and enjoy the bars, enjoy the restaurants, enjoy all that downtown has to offer. We want people to do it in a safe way. We want businesses, bars to manage their facilities in a safe way. This is an example of one that wasn’t,” IMPD Downtown District Commander Shane Foley said.

The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission (ATC) reached an agreement with The Patron Saint to settle the violations.

Corrective actions include:

Increased training for staff

Limited guest capacity

Additional oversight by management

Improved processing for checking IDs

Guidelines for security personnel numbers and assignments

The Patron Saint will also pay a $2,000 fine.

