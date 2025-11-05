Listen Live
Entertainment

Mariah the Scientist, Kehlani & Ari Lennox: The R&B Dream Collab?

Mariah the Scientist, Kehlani & Ari Lennox: The R&B Dream Collab?

Published on November 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
Source:

Mariah the Scientist, Kehlani & Ari Lennox: The R&B Dream Collab?

Could the R&B collab of the century be on the horizon?

Word around the culture is that something special might be brewing between Mariah the Scientist, Kehlani, and Ari Lennox—three voices who’ve each mastered the art of vulnerability and soul in their own lane.

With Kehlani riding high off her “Folded” remix and Mariah’s Hearts Sold Separately continuing to prove her pen game is unmatched, the timing feels almost too perfect.

Add in Ari Lennox, whose voice drips with pure emotion and timeless soul, and you’ve got the recipe for something that could shift the genre.

What makes the idea of this trio so exciting is how different yet compatible they are. Mariah brings that late-night confessional energy—smooth, unfiltered, and a little dangerous.

Kehlani’s voice carries the kind of versatility that can float on radio and still hit your heart.

Ari brings the warmth, the depth, and that grown-woman energy that R&B has always needed.

Together, their chemistry could feel like the perfect blend of modern and nostalgic—something that reminds listeners of 2000s soul while still sounding completely current.

Fans online are already speculating what a track like this could sound like: smoky harmonies, lush production, and lyrics that cut deep.

Imagine the three of them harmonizing on a song about healing, heartbreak, or rediscovering yourself—the kind of record that lives on playlists for years.

In an era where collaborations can feel random or label-forced, this one would feel real.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Pop-Up ‘Holiday Bars’ Return to Four Major US Cities

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Christmas Night of Lights
Contests

Win Tickets: Christmas Nights of Lights

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

#ICYMI: Check Out The D.L. Hughley Show Podcast
Celebrity

The D.L. Hughley Show – 106.7 WTLCFM

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close