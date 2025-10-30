Listen Live
Mariah Carey Pop-Up ‘Holiday Bars’ Return to Four Major US Cities

Published on October 30, 2025

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital

Mariah Carey is teaming up with Bucket Listers to launch Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar in select cities starting November 13. The immersive pop-up will feature Mariah-themed decor, a Santa’s sleigh photo op, and album backdrop re-creations. The bar will offer Mariah-themed cocktails, play her holiday songs, and sell exclusive merch and vinyl records. The Holiday Bar will be in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Miami, with tickets available through Bucket Listers. Source: https://www.digitalmusicnews.com/2025/10/28/mariah-carey-holiday-bars-2025

