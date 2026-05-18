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One Person Killed in Marion County Crash on I-65

One person is dead after a crash on I-65 in Marion County early Sunday, according to Indiana State Police.

Published on May 18, 2026

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Source: Radio One / Radio One

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are investigating after one person died following a crash on Interstate 65 in Marion County late Sunday morning.

According to an INDOT Traffic Management Alert, the right two lanes of I-65 southbound are closed due to the crash. This is between Washington Street and Bates Street.

No additional information is available at this time as to how the crash occurred or how many individuals were involved.

One Person Killed in Marion County Crash on I-65 was originally published on wibc.com

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