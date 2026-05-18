Summer-Like Temps and Isolated-Scattered Storms in Indiana

Source: @NWS

STATEWIDE — Indiana is getting its first taste of summer this week as high pressure builds across the region.

Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with temperatures climbing well into the 80s. According to Jason Puma, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, a warm air mass for May will push high temperatures into the mid-80s on Sunday before warming up even further as the work week begins.

“These higher warmer temperatures in the 80s are going to stick around,” Puma said. “We’re looking for high temperatures on Monday around 86 and high temperatures on Tuesday around 87.”

Because this marks the first major warm-up of the season, Puma is urging you to take precautions if you go outside. Even though mid-80s might not sound extreme compared to the peak of summer, the sudden shift can still impact the body.

“Your body really hasn’t adjusted yet to those warmer temperatures,” Puma explained. “It’ll probably feel warmer to your body than it might be otherwise, say if it was July or August when your body is more used to those sort of temperatures. That being said, if you are going out in those warmer temperatures and in the sunshine, be sure to drink a lot of water.”

Along with the heat, Hoosiers should prepare for isolated and scattered thunderstorms, which are expected Monday afternoon, with rain chances sitting at around 60%. A cold front will bring an 80% chance of rain and storms by Tuesday afternoon and night.

That front will clear out the heat, paving the way for a much cooler second half of the week. Temperatures are expected to drop back toward normal, with a high near 72 degrees on Wednesday and 70 degrees on Thursday.

While the midweek will stay mostly dry under the cooler air mass, Puma added that rain chances ranging from 30-40% are hovering over the upcoming weekend forecast, but forecasters will know more as time goes on.

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Summer-Like Temps and Isolated-Scattered Storms in Indiana was originally published on wibc.com