11x Grammy Nominated Lucky Daye, is what we call a jack of all trades…from producing, writing, singer, and all around musician. The New Orleans native is shaking up the R&B World.

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!

Earlier this week I had the honor of sitting down with Lucky – who I might add, is very down to earth person. Lucky Daye has reached the Billboard Top 100 with his 2021 single “Over”, which he was later nominated for the “Best R&B Performance” at the 2023 Grammy’s.

Fast forward to 2024, Lucky has released his newest signal “HERicane” which is off his highly anticipated album, scheduled to be released this year!

Check out the conversation between myself and Lucky Daye!

READ MORE:

Lucky Daye Joins Problem Child To Drop An Exclusive Plus More

GloRilla Reportedly Experienced A Wardrobe Malfunction During Her DUI Arrest

Ashanti and Nelly Are Engaged, Confirm Baby On The Way

What Does Tyler Perry Own? A List Of The Billionaire’s Business Dealings

Lucky Daye Talks GRAMMYs, New Music, Tested On His Theme Song Knowledge + More!

Candiace Dillard Bassett Announces Pregnancy

[LISTEN] Drake’s Alleged Kendrick Lamar Diss Leaks Online

Founder of The Dungeon Family, Rico Wade Passed Away

What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!

Big Daddy Kane & Ghostface Killah Drop Gems On ‘I Got Questions’

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Lucky Daye Joins Problem Child To Drop An Exclusive Plus More was originally published on kysdc.com