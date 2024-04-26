Exclusive Interview with R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant

We are thrilled to share an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the newest addition to the 106.7 WTLC family! As Ralph Tresvant prepares to take over the evenings with his show, “Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant,” starting May 6th, he called into Karen Vaughn’s show to talk about the show, his love for music and how he can’t wait to come to Indy in the next few weeks.

Ralph shared his excitement about joining the WTLC team and expressed his commitment to preserving the legacy of traditional R&B music while also bringing fresh energy and perspectives to the genre. He emphasized his dedication to connecting with listeners on a personal level, creating a space where they can unwind and immerse themselves in soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

As Ralph Tresvant prepares to make his debut on WTLC, we invite you to join us in welcoming him with open arms and open ears. Get ready to tune in and experience the magic of “Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant” every evening starting May 6th at 7pm.

Stay tuned for more updates and exclusive content from 106.7 WTLC, where the heartbeat of R&B and Indy lives!