Listen Live
Entertainment

Save The Date: The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise October 12th at Reid Temple AME

Published on April 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
16th Annual Spirit of Praise Save The Date

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

Join Our Text Club & Get All The Spirit of Praise Updates! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007

JUST ANNOUNCED!

The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise is coming to you live on Saturday, October 12th at Reid Temple AME at 5pm!

Get your tickets on May 3rd for a night you won’t want to miss!!
Also See:

Save The Date: The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise October 12th at Reid Temple AME  was originally published on praisedc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Entertainment

Save The Date: The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise October 12th at Reid Temple AME

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Local

R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

In Loving Tribute to Jerry Wade - The Ultimate Loverman
Local

July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Local

South Whitley Police Officer Fired After Backlash Over Traffic Stop in January

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close