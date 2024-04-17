Listen Live
Lucky Daye Talks GRAMMYs, New Music, Tested On His Theme Song Knowledge + More!

Published on April 17, 2024

It’s our LUCKY DAY(E)! Vic Jagger was joined by Grammy Award winning R&B singer, songwriter and all around creative, Lucky Daye! The two talk about his award winning career, how his brain works when making these hits plus so much more! They also play a fun game that really tested Lucky Daye’s musical knowledge plus we get a preview of what’s coming up next in career! His new single ‘Hurricane’ drops Friday on all streaming platforms and look out for his new album coming soon! See all of this more in the full interview below!

