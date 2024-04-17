Listen Live
Ashanti and Nelly Are Engaged, Confirm Baby On The Way

April 17, 2024

He who spins the block finds a good thing.

On Wednesday (April 17) Ashanti confirmed what many already knew: She and Nelly expecting a baby. But to add a bit of icing to the cake, it was also revealed that wedding bells were in their (hopefully not too distant) future.

Ashanti announced the pregnancy news via an Instagram video which portrays her getting ready for a performance. This will be Ashanti’s first child and Nelly’s fifth.

In the clip, which has since gone viral and made its way across social media, a handler and her mother, Tina Douglas, are asking Ashanti how much time she needs until she’s ready. The 49-year-old singer replies, “I’m going to need about nine months.”

Of course, this isn’t the first pairing of Nelly and Ashanti, the two dated years ago and, after going their separate ways for quite some time, decided to give love another shot after time to grow (and a few relationships that didn’t work out).

During Nelly’s episode of Behind the Music, Ashanti recalled how she worked her way up to giving the St. Louis rapper her phone number.

“The first time I met Nelly he asked me for my autograph, but I think he was being sarcastic and I remember writing it down on the program,” she said. “That picture has been in so many publications as something else but it all started out as a joke. For the record, it took him a long time to get my number.”

Sending a huge congrats to the couple and we wish them and their new family all the joy in the world.

 

