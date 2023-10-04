Building minds, bodies and souls at Indy’s first shipping container gym

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Working out strengthens your mind, body, and soul, but in this case a gym founder’s journey to fitness gave her much more than that. Now she’s paying it forward by strengthening others in Indy.

In downtown Indy, Marla Rubalcava’s words of encouragement strengthen bodies and build courage.

She knows what it’s like to practice discipline and how to start over somewhere new.

“I’m an Army brat,” said Rubalcava. “I grew up in Germany, California, Texas, and Indianapolis. So, I speak three languages.”

The journey led her here, to opening Indy’s first shipping container gym, Glutes 317. “We do it in a box, in Spanish and in English,” Rubalcava said.

