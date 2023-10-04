Building minds, bodies and souls at Indy’s first shipping container gym

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Working out strengthens your mind, body, and soul, but in this case a gym founder’s journey to fitness gave her much more than that. Now she’s paying it forward by strengthening others in Indy.
In downtown Indy, Marla Rubalcava’s words of encouragement strengthen bodies and build courage.
She knows what it’s like to practice discipline and how to start over somewhere new.
“I’m an Army brat,” said Rubalcava. “I grew up in Germany, California, Texas, and Indianapolis. So, I speak three languages.”
The journey led her here, to opening Indy’s first shipping container gym, Glutes 317. “We do it in a box, in Spanish and in English,” Rubalcava said.
Read more from WRTV here
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Indianapolis Circle City Classic Weekend
-
10 Saddest Character Exits From Black TV Shows
-
Damon Wayans Jr. Breaks Silence About Dwyane Wade’s Love Child with His Baby Mama
-
September is National Suicide Prevention Month
-
Register For A Chance To Attend Erica Campbell's Album Release + Concert In Indy!
-
Everyone’s A Mathematician: Viral ‘Girl Math’ TikTok Trend Has Evolved Into Equations Across Social Media
-
Football to Film: Marshawn Lynch Starring in Raunchy New Comedy “Bottoms” [TRAILER]