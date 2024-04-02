Listen Live
Entertainment

Nick Cannon Suggests His “Light-Skinned” Mother Influenced Dating Preferences

Published on April 2, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nickelodeon Halo Awards 2017

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Nick Cannon recently sparked controversy by hosting Dr. Umar Ifatunde Johnson, a Pan-Africanist, on his show “Counsel Culture” for three consecutive weeks. The latest episode tackled the sensitive topic of interracial dating, a subject close to Cannon as he has children with multiple women, most of whom are non-Black.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Dr. Umar, known for his work with young Black children and issues of colorism, raised concerns about the potential impact of Cannon’s dating choices on his dark-skinned daughter, Onyx Ice Cole. Umar pointed out that successful Black men marrying outside their race can be seen as a slight to Black women and may affect the self-esteem of dark-skinned girls.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

He stressed the importance of Cannon addressing colorism with his children and their mothers to ensure Onyx feels proud of her Blackness. Umar emphasized the need for deep conversations about the significance of skin tone and the importance of embracing one’s heritage.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

During the discussion, Cannon attributed his preference for non-Black women to his mother’s influence, describing her as a “light-skinned mixed race woman.” He mentioned that his mother’s appearance, resembling his ex-wife Mariah Carey, may have shaped his dating choices. However, Umar challenged Cannon to consider how this preference might impact his daughter’s perception of her own Blackness.

Related Article: Nick Cannon Mixes Up Baby Mom’s Gifts on Mother’s Day: ‘I Tried My Best’

The conversation shed light on complex issues of identity, colorism, and parental responsibility in navigating interracial dynamics within families.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Nick Cannon Suggests His “Light-Skinned” Mother Influenced Dating Preferences  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Pop Culture

Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell

Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Entertainment

Nick Cannon Suggests His “Light-Skinned” Mother Influenced Dating Preferences

IBE Summer Celebration Graphic to buy tickets this year
Entertainment

Your Ultimate Guide to the IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival!

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life
Local

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Local

Winchester Tornado Confirmed as Two Separate Tornadoes

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close