What They Wore: Kamala Harris & Dr. Jill Biden at The COVID-19 Memorial Service

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris both arrived with their families in Washington D.C. less than twenty-four hours before their Inauguration ceremony and official move-in date to their new homes (The White House and 1 Observatory Circle).
Their first stop was the National Mall for a moving ceremony to honor and remember the 400+ Americans that have died due to COVID-19. Both President-elect Biden and Vice-President-elect Harris shared compassionate words and empathy before songs as the mall was lit up in Memorium.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
But if you are anything like me, you couldn’t help but notice how stunning Vice-President-elect Harris and Dr. Jill Biden both looked. So I did some digging to find out just exactly what they wore…
Vice-President-elect Harris didn’t wear her normal power pantsuit, opting to wear this fashion-forward look by Pyer Moss. We can’t help but think she was giving us a subtle nod to her African-American heritage since Pyler Moss is designed by Kerby Jean-Raymond a Haitian-American fashion designer based in New York. Jean-Raymond isn’t new to the design world, showing at New York Fashion Week several times and even winning CFDA‘s Award for American Menswear Designer of the Year.
Can we pause one time for the details back of this coat, please?
No word on the retail for this look but click here to shop Pyer Moss.
RELATED STORY: Meet VP Kamala Harris Big Historic Blended Multi-Cultural Family!
Dr. Jill Biden gave us a classic First Lady look in this monochromatic look all from Jonathan Cohen. Dr. Biden served in this jewel-tone dress with a matching coat paired with leather gloves and a matching mask that gave us Michelle Obama inauguration vibes.
Jonathan Cohen is a Mexican-American designer based in New York and is known for vibrant colors and floral designs. Could Dr. Biden’s choice to wear Jonathan Cohen be a nod to unity and acceptance of Mexican heritage in the U.S.? We really don’t know but I’d like to think she is making fashion choices beyond the superficial surface.
The purple micro dancing gestural classic mask retails for $80 and is available on their Jonathan Cohen website. The coat is called the ‘Unity Wrap Coat’ and retails for $3,895, and the dress is called the ‘Unity Panel Dress’ retailing for $2,295 click here to order this look from Jonathan Cohen.
If this is any indication of the style and grace we will get through fashion from Vice-President-elect Harris and Dr. Biden over the next four years I’m here for it!
Meet VP Kamala Harris Big Historic Blended Multi-Cultural Family!
Meet VP Kamala Harris Big Historic Blended Multi-Cultural Family!
1. Kamala Harris' mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris
1 of 16
2. Shyamala Gopalan Harris and Donald J. Harris had two children during their marriage, Kamala and Maya.
2 of 16
3. Maya Harris shares a photo with sister Kamala
3 of 16
4. VP Kamala Harris' sister Maya went on to marry Tony West.
4 of 16
5. Kamala's sister Maya Harris has one child, Meena Harris.
5 of 16
6. Meena shares a photo with her Auntie Kamala and mother Maya
6 of 16
7. Kamala's niece Meena posts a selfie with hubby Nik (Nikolas Ajagu)
7 of 16
8. Meena Harris and Nikolas Ajagu share two daughters.
8 of 16
9. VP Kamala Harris great nieces Amara and Leela were Inauguration ready!
9 of 16
10. VP Kamala Harris grandparents
10 of 16
11. Attorney Douglas Emhoff is Kamala Harris Husband.Source:Getty 11 of 16
12. Doug Emhoff has two kids, Cole and Ella, from a previous marriage.
12 of 16
13. VP Kamala Harris even invited Doug's ex-wife Kerstin Emhoff to the Inauguration!
13 of 16
14. VP Kamala Harris with her husband Doug and step children Cole and Ella.
14 of 16
15. Meet Kamala Harris mother-in-law, Barbara Emhoff
15 of 16
16. Meet Kamala Harris father-in-law Michael Emhoff
16 of 16
The Latest:
- Inauguration Drip: Dior Jordan 1s Spotted As Joe Biden Gets Sworn In
- Bakari Sellers Shares His Thoughts Of Donald Trump’s Last Moments In The White House [WATCH]
- Colts Quarterback Philip Rivers Announces His Retirement
- Don Lemon Calls Out Media’s Promotion Of ‘White Male Patriarchy’
- Watch Inauguration Day Live: Swearing In Ceremony, Virtual Parade And More Streamed Online
- What They Wore: Kamala Harris & Dr. Jill Biden at The COVID-19 Memorial Service
- Donald Trump Commutes Sentence Of Death Row Records Founder Harry O, Snoop Dogg Lobbied
- Inspectah Deck Details Attending A Wild Hollywood Party With Hidden Sex Rooms [Video]
- Laughs In Samsung: According To Multiple Reports Apple Has A Foldable iPhone Prototype
- QuickSilva Talks Inauguration With Symone Sanders + More
What They Wore: Kamala Harris & Dr. Jill Biden at The COVID-19 Memorial Service was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com