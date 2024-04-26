Listen Live
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Ralph Tresvant's Favorite Slow Jam, Luke James Drops His R&B Mount Rushmore

Published on April 26, 2024

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Ralph Tresvant Shares His Favorite Slow Jam

Ralph Tresvant checked in with Karen yesterday to announce his new show, Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to 106.7 WTLC Monday, May 6th. He talked about his love for music and his all time favorite slow jam Tender Love by the Force MDs. Ironically, New Edition not only appeared in the movie Krush Groove which featured the song produced by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis…the song almost went to New Edition.

Ralph also shared he can’t wait to come to Indy and plans to celebrate his birthday with Indy Listeners!!!

Memphis Resident Gives New Meaning To A Sew In

Related Stories

When a Memphis local embarked on a solo getaway to Mexico for some much-needed relaxation, her cousin, Ashanti Tuggles, stepped in to ensure her safety in a unique way. As a beautician, Tuggles gave her cousin a memorable hairdo, but it didn’t stop there. Concerned about the dangers faced by black women travelers, she sewed an air tag into her cousin’s braids for tracking purposes. “I’ll do anything to keep her safe,” she declared proudly. This bold move sparked conversations about travel safety and familial bonds within the urban community. Tune in to [Radio Station Name] for more stories and discussions on how to stay safe and stylish on your adventures.

Luke James Name Drops His Favs

Luke James set tongues wagging as he made a splash on the red carpet, dishing out the deets on his dream lineup for the R&B Mount Rushmore. Fans were on the edge of their seats, eager to learn who had the honor of topping his list of musical legends. With excitement brewing, James unveiled his ultimate picks, sending shockwaves through the urban music scene.

