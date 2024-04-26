The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Ralph Tresvant’s Favorite Slow Jam, Luke James Drops His R&B Mount Rushmore

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Ralph Tresvant Shares His Favorite Slow Jam

Ralph Tresvant checked in with Karen yesterday to announce his new show, Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to 106.7 WTLC Monday, May 6th. He talked about his love for music and his all time favorite slow jam Tender Love by the Force MDs. Ironically, New Edition not only appeared in the movie Krush Groove which featured the song produced by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis…the song almost went to New Edition.

Ralph also shared he can’t wait to come to Indy and plans to celebrate his birthday with Indy Listeners!!!

