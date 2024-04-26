Listen Live
Police Arrest Man Possibly Linked to Deputy’s Death

Published on April 26, 2024

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

 

 

Plainfield Police

Source: Plainfield Police Department / Booking Photo

PLAINFIELD, IND — Plainfield Police arrested Juan Gomez, 20, of Guatemala, on Thursday. Gomez is suspected of being involved in the incident that led to the death of Hendricks County Sheriff’s deputy Fred Fislar.

The arrest stemmed from a warrant related to an OWI investigation conducted by the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department on March 3, 2024.

Fislar passed away on April 16 while responding to a crash scene just north of Plainfield. His patrol car made contact with downed power lines after Gomez’s Honda collided with a police vehicle. Gomez sustained burns and was hospitalized on that day.

Currently, Gomez is detained for the previous OWI case from March, facing charges such as Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Endangering a Person, and Operating a Vehicle with an Alcohol Concentration Equivalent to .15 or More.

Both the OWI investigation and the investigation into the crash on April 15, 2024, are ongoing.

