Naughty By Nature, Rita Wilson To Raise Money For Artists

Naughty By Nature is teaming up with actress Rita Wilson after her version of their song “Hip Hop Hooray” went viral recently after she tested positive for COVID-19 and was in isolation with husband Tom Hanks. The legendary rap group and the “Jingle All The Way” star announced that they are working together to release a remix of the 1990s classic. The proceeds for the track will be going to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund to aid artists affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The song is due for release on today.

