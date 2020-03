As many transition over to working at home it’s important that we all keep a healthy diet and stay out the refrigerator.

Making snacks ahead of time will make it easier for you to make the right choice.

Putting fruit on skewers or opt for high protein cottage cheese or greek yogurt to keep you fuller longer.

Try not to eat a lot of junk specially during times that you wouldn’t if you were in the office as normal.

Source: lifehacker.com

