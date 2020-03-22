Coronavirus Special Report: Employment and Community Resources

On the March 22 episode of Open Lines, hosted by Radio One’s Ebony Chappel, Cameron Ridle and Tina Cosby, Marie Mackintosh of Employ Indy spoke about thousands of jobs available right now to Indianapolis workers whose finances and employment may have been affected due to widespread COVID19 closures and layoffs. Also, area community service providers and pastors shed light on what’s being done to support our most vulnerable residents.

Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Sha’Ron Mason (starts at 7:08 mark)

Horizon House, Marcie Luhigo (starts at 14:10 mark)

Her Hair Company, Erick Armstrong (starts at 30:09 mark)

EmployIndy, Marie Mackintosh (starts at 40:30 mark)

His Place Eatery, James Jones (starts at 1:06:40 mark)

Pastor James Jackson, Fervent Prayer and Pastor Jeffrey Johnson, Eastern Star (starts at 1:20:05 mark)

