Thanksgiving Dinner Costs A Penny More This Year

Your Thanksgiving Dinner will cost about a penny more this year. That’s the word from the American Farm Bureau, which says higher dairy prices will offset the falling cost of turkey. The group’s 34th annual survey of foods traditionally served at Thanksgiving adds up to just under 49-dollars to feed a family of ten. The list of a dozen items includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, cranberries, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, coffee and milk. The Farm Bureau notes turkey prices are at their lowest level in nearly a decade.

So what’s on your Thanksgiving menu this year?

