Open Lines
Home

Mays Family Institute hosts Black philanthropy event

INDIANAPOLIS: Thursday, the Mays Family Institute on Diverse Philanthropy will host a community event to discuss current trends in Black philanthropy. The conversation, moderated by Dr. Una Osili with six panelists involved in the field.

This Institute honors the philanthropic values of Bill and his wife Rose to provide the community with a space for public inquiry, hands-on training, and the study of generosity within historically underrepresented groups.

About the Event

October 17, 2019

5:30 p.m. reception

6:00 p.m. event start

Indianapolis Central Library – Clowes Auditorium

40 E. St Clair St.

Indianapolis, IN 46204

RSVP here. 

Moderator: Una Osili

Una Osili

Associate Dean for Research and International Programs; Professor of Economics and Philanthropic Studies; Dean’s Fellow, Mays Family Institute on Diverse Philanthropy, Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

Panelists: 

Charmaine Brown

Senior Scholarship Officer, The Denver Foundation

Charmaine Brown

Tiara Dungy

Doctoral Student, Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy

Tiara Dungy

Edward Jones

Vice President of Programs, ABFE

Edward Jones

Collin Mays

Mays Family Scholarship Creator

Collin Mays

Kim Nyoni

Associate Vice President for Development, University of Nevada Las Vegas

Kim Nyoni

Akilah Wallace

Executive Director, Faith in Texas

Akilah Wallace

 

 

 

 

 

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close