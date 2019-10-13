Mays Family Institute hosts Black philanthropy event

INDIANAPOLIS: Thursday, the Mays Family Institute on Diverse Philanthropy will host a community event to discuss current trends in Black philanthropy. The conversation, moderated by Dr. Una Osili with six panelists involved in the field.
The Institute’s inspiration, William G. Mays (Indiana University BA ’70, MBA ’73, honorary Doctor of Science ’00), began his nearly 50-year career in Indianapolis and provided outstanding local, national, and international leadership in the business, civic, and philanthropic sectors. In tribute and celebration of his legacy, the Mays Family Institute at the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy has been created.
This Institute honors the philanthropic values of Bill and his wife Rose to provide the community with a space for public inquiry, hands-on training, and the study of generosity within historically underrepresented groups.
About the Event
October 17, 2019
5:30 p.m. reception
6:00 p.m. event start
Indianapolis Central Library – Clowes Auditorium
40 E. St Clair St.
Indianapolis, IN 46204
RSVP here.
Moderator: Una Osili
Associate Dean for Research and International Programs; Professor of Economics and Philanthropic Studies; Dean’s Fellow, Mays Family Institute on Diverse Philanthropy, Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.
Panelists:
Charmaine Brown
Senior Scholarship Officer, The Denver Foundation
Tiara Dungy
Doctoral Student, Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy
Edward Jones
Vice President of Programs, ABFE
Collin Mays
Mays Family Scholarship Creator
Kim Nyoni
Associate Vice President for Development, University of Nevada Las Vegas
Akilah Wallace
Executive Director, Faith in Texas